The Mojave Mustangs Varsity boys started their Soccer season with a win when they traveled to Kern Valley for a non conference game on Nov. 21st; the final score was 5-0 Mustangs. The Mustangs then hosted Lancaster on Dec. 2nd in another non conference game and lost by a final score of 5-0. Arvin was the site of the Winter Classic Tournament where the Mustangs took on Arvin and lost by a final score of 3-0, later that day, the Mustangs lost to Garces Memorial by a final score of 5-0. In the final day of the tournament which was on Dec. 7th, the Mustangs won against Bakersfield Christian by a final score of 3-1 and California City by a final score of 5-1.
The Mustangs returned home on Dec. 14th to host Vasquez and Dec. 17th to host California City before taking to the road to play Lancaster on Dec. 30th; after taking winter break then returning on Jan. 8th at home to face Antelope Valley in a non conference game; scores and standings in our next report.
The Mustang Varsity boys are ranked #1 in the Hi-Lo Standings and #60 in the Central Section Division standings with 3-3 overall, 0-0 in league play, 1-1 in non league play, 0-1 at home, 3-1 away and 0-1 in neutral play going into their game against Vasquez.
The Mustang Varsity girls started their season on Dec. 14th with a non conference game at home against Vasquez; they then traveled to Silver Valley on Dec. 18th for yet another non conference match before taking winter break and returning to action on Jan. 8th in a non conference game against Antelope Valley.
The Mustang girls are ranked #4 in the Hi-Lo standings going into their game against on Dec. 18th ; scores and standings in our next report
The Mustang Varsity teams and coaches wish everyone a safe Holiday Season.
