CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Ravens baseball team came out ahead in their record-breaking win over Kern Valley on April 14th taking 5th in the High Desert League and a possible playoff berth.
According to the Calif. City High School athletic department, the Ravens broke their school record of wins when the beat the Kern Valley Broncs by a final score of 9-7 in 6 ½ innings; last week, the team came away with 9 wins this season and this week, they’re at 10 so far when they travel to Bobcat Country on April 18th.
This is a “first” for Ravens head coach Shane Moore and the 2nd time in Ravens school history they beat the Kern Valley Broncs. The Ravens have been on fire since the start of regular season play.
“I got to give the kid a whole lot of credit; Jack Moore (who got the win on the pitcher's mound) threw a really good game today and we’re very proud of him. He hasn’t played a lot this year, yet he came in and struck out both Broncs batters that he faced; this is a big deal for the school, the program and the whole team” Moore said after the game. The team was treated to a victory pizza party afterwards to celebrate the win and the school's milestone.
As of this report; the Ravens are 10-7 overall and 3-3 in the High Desert League when they face the Boron Bobcats on April 18th in Bobcat Country.
