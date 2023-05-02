Superintendent’s Message
Good evening, everyone,
We need everyone to read this message and know that while this is specific to CCMS today, every campus has had similar issues.
I am asking all CCMS parents speak to their children and make them aware that any student who is not in class when they are supposed to be, who do not follow the directions of the adults on campus, or engage in behavior that is inappropriate, will be subject to disciplinary actions. This message is a result of actions by a large group of students who were trying to engage in fighting today. This group of approximately 40 students engaged in aggressive behavior toward each other and would not follow the directions of the adults. This is not acceptable. As a school and a district there is a limit to what we can do without parent cooperation. We need every parent to discuss this with their children. If your child was involved, please be aware that they could be suspended or put up for expulsion for causing this level disruption and creating a safety issue. If your student was not involved, please advise them to stay away from such activity and follow the direction of adults at all times.
Unfortunately, I also need to need to add this portion of the message. If you, as a parent or guardian, are contributing to the disruption we will also be pursuing action. We have had parents who have tried to come onto campus and confront other children. We have had parents come into the front office and cause major disruption when their student has instigated or been involved in fights. We have had parents fight each other in our parking lots. We have had parents fight at school events. We have had parents fight at bus stops. ENOUGH. We have two goals in our district and neither of them involve having to deal with the misbehavior of parents/guardians. Please do not encourage your children to fight , even in text message. Pursuing a fight is not self-defense. Teasing, taunting, bullying, name calling, throwing water, taking someone else’s belongings, just being mean is not acceptable. It never has been. The next thought you might have is “what is the school district going to do to stop this type of behavior?’ Again we have limited recourse. We have added psychologist to every school. We have increased the number of counselors. We have a PBIS program and support staff. We have provided support in many different ways. We can and have suspended students, eventually we can put students up for expulsion, but that does not solve the problem. We all need to work together to make sure every student know the families and the district are here to support them and guide them but that the continued misbehavior will not be tolerated. I am asking that parents and community members have a united message. Behave appropriately. Be polite. Be kind. Work hard. Do your best!
Dr. Katherine Aguirre
Superintendent
