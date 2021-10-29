EAST KERN – The regular football season is winding down with only 1 game left in the East Kern area for some high school teams; here’s the latest scores and updated standings from around East Kern football.
BORON – The Boron Bobcats hosted Kern Valley for their homecoming game (game delayed from Oct. 8th due to COVID-19) where the ‘Cats came away from the game with a huge win by a final score of 54-6. The ‘Cats take on Bishop Union for Senior Night and their final game of the regular season on Oct. 29th: final regular season scores and standings in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – The Ravens traveled to Desert on Oct. 22nd unfortunately, we don’t have the final score from the game this week; the Ravens are scheduled to host Rosamond in their final game of the regular season and Senior Night on Oct. 29th: final regular season scores and standings in our next report.
DESERT – The Scorpions hosted Calif. City for Senior Night on Oct. 22nd, unfortunately, we don’t have the final score for this week; the Scorpion Seniors are: #1 Tyler Roepel, #5 James Stevenson, #20 Jaque Morgan, #25 Zander Bell, #52 Victor Martinez and #75 Isaiah Gamboa; congrats to the seniors for a well-played season: the Scorpions travel to Kern Valley for their final game of the regular season on Oct. 29th: final scores and standings in our next report.
MOJAVE – The Mustangs hosted the Trona Tornadoes for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night on Oct. 22nd and came away with a loss by a final score of 30-28; we unfortunately don’t have the names of the Mustangs seniors but we want to congratulate them on a well-played season, the Mustangs finished 2-1 overall in Freelance Play.
ROSAMOND – The JV and Varsity Runners hosted Desert for their Senior Night on Oct. 15th where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 36-22 and the Varsity team also came away with a win by a final score of 36-22; Runners Seniors are: #13 James Hale, #25 Ernesto Gonzalez-Alarcon, #30/31 Kaleb Baladez, #32 Garret Kofal, #52 Austin Garrett, #57 Christian Bodney, #76 Leo Lopez and #81 Stephen Gonzalez; congrats to the Runners for a well-played season. The Runners travel to Calif. City to take on the Ravens on Oct. 29th: final regular season scores and standings in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – The JV and Varsity Warriors took on the Golden Valley Bulldogs at home for Senior Night on Oct. 22nd where the JV team came away with a win by a final score of 41-12 and the Varsity team came away with a win by a final score of 27-0. The Warriors Seniors are: #7 Tyler Love, #8 Rashad McElroy, #11 Samuel Orellana, #24 Ethan Korhonen, #28 Carson Uhl, #34 Steven Sills, #37 Ashton Geddes, #50 Andrew Clayton, #52 Nicholas Chamapagne, #55 Conner Davis, #57 Benjamin Williams, #72 Rodney Michael, #77 Ethan Reese and #78 Jordan Davis; congrats to the Warriors for a well-played regular season. The Warriors travel to West for their final game of the regular season on Oct. 29th: final regular season scores and standings in our next report.
