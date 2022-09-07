Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, week three of high school volleyball has officially ended; as we begin week 4, we’re bringing you all the latest scores and games on tap from week 3 from the Mojave Desert News Sports Desk. Here's the latest scores, standings and games on tap according to MaxPreps.
BORON – the Bobcats JV (2-1 overall) and the Varsity (4-1 overall) volleyball teams took on the Desert Scorpions on Sept. 6th at home; the Bobcats then hit the road to take on Kern Valley on Sept. 8th and traveled to Mammoth on Sept. 13th; scores from the games in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens JV team (1-1 overall) and Varsity team (3-2 overall) took on Rosamond on Sept. 6th before traveling to Desert on Sept. 8th; the Varsity team then played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th and 10th then both teams hit the road to Frazier Mountain on Sept. 13th; scores from these games in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions JV team (0-1 overall) and Varsity teams (0-1 overall) took on Boron on Sept. 6th then hosted Antelope Valley on Sept. 7th and Calif. City on Sept. 8th before hitting the road to take on Kern Valley on Sept. 13th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity team (0-1 overall) lost their first game of the regular season to Antelope Valley on Sept. 2nd by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (25-11, 25-19 and 26-24); the Mustangs hosted Baker on Sept. 6th and Lone Pine on Sept. 9th before traveling the Immanuel Christian on Sept. 13th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners JV (3-0 overall) and Varsity teams hosted South on Sept. 1st; the JV team (no score reported at this time) and the Varsity team (5-0 overall) won by a final score of 3-0 in 3 sets (11-25, 5-25 and 21-25); Roadrunners #17 Jamiee Dietz was named Player of the Match. The Roadrunners then traveled to Calif. City on Sept. 6th and Frazier Park on Sept. 8th, the Varsity team then played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th and 10th before both teams hosted Bishop Union on Sept. 13th; scores in our next report.
TEHACHAPI – the Warriors JV (5-3-1 overall) and the Varsity (4-4 overall) took on Centennial at home on Sept. 6th; the JV team then took on Del Oro on Sept. 8th while the Varsity team played in a neutral tournament on Sept. 9th and 10th before both teams took on Highland on Sept. 13th and Frontier on Sept. 15th; scores in our next report.
