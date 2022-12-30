California City, CA (93505)

Today

Windy. A mix of clouds and sun early giving way to light rain this afternoon. High 59F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and wind early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.