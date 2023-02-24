Taxpayers Deserve Better!
General Taxes are for general services
Open Letter to City Mayor and Council:
Submit by D.J. Twohig, President/CEO BIG WEST CORP.
Attn: Honorable Mayor Kulikoff and City Council,
Over 50,000 taxpayers in the City of California City; the state’s 3rd largest City – what is the strategic plan to sustain general services, including public safety?
City Council historical dysfunction has resulted in high turnover in key positions, including City Management, unfilled department heads in Planning, Building, Public Works and more. Some can point to a divided City.
There is a solution to every problem
Mr. Mayor, and City Council, consider the benefits of organizing a high level strategic plan. A strategic plan does not need to be complex. Design a simple high-level plan to a) sustain public safety services, b) organize a management team capable of building a tax base, and c) complete infrastructure improvements which improve the quality of life in our community.
Establish budget priorities which can be amended and/or improved upon each budget cycle by City Council, Management including Public input. Hold management accountable to clear priorities established in the strategic plan.
Public Safety – General Services (Essential Services)
Budget $7 Million to support public safety. Task City Management Priority# 1 to improve general fund revenue through economic development needed to exceed the $7 Million public safety budget necessity. Through the attraction and capture of job creating industry – the highest and best use of land space in California City - will provide for a sustainable general tax base in the general fund.
Status Quo economic policy is Ill-Logical
Thank you Mayor Kulikoff and Council for adopting Fast Track Resolution 01-23-2963 at the January 10 City Council meeting. That is a great start to the new term.
Consider the importance of implementing a strong vision to improve economic opportunity in our City; through the attraction and retention of job creating industries, including opportunities for employment of our residents, of all age groups. A vibrant community can benefit all who call California City home.
Tens of thousands of properties are under-utilized and levied excessive special parcel taxes, an unsustainable and immoral scheme. Many tens of thousands of property owners have lost their properties to tax default due to the failed economic policies of past administrations. Another 16,630 are delinquent1 on property taxes and most of the 33% who have become delinquent will also lose their properties to tax sales eventually.
Mayor and Council - Stop the California City special parcel tax scam during your administration. Invest in economic development team to get off the dumb ass lazy tax.
Ethics are important
Most reasonable taxpayers are aware – the California City special parcel tax is one of the most expensive, most regressive and most destructive in State history. It is a dependency scheme which has not helped build infrastructure or improve the services or quality of life.
Management Team Needs Help - Get priorities straight
Land use Applicants have been under-served. Many applicants have learned that City Hall has lost plans, and often ignored processing applications appropriately. Often, management has irresponsible comments, often repeating excuses.
One applicant has been jammed up for almost two years in the planning and building department on an 82,000 square foot - job creating facility. According to a representative of the project applicant, the project has the potential to generate up to $400,000 in general taxes annually to the City.
Mr. Mayor and City Council, No more lame excuses! Taxpayers Deserve Better!
