The City of California City appears negligent in fidelity to taxpayers and duty to strategically plan for fiscal sustainability. Instead of any meaningful effort to plan strategically, California City leadership voted 4-1 Tuesday July 25, 2023 to set the parcel tax amount greater than ballot Measure C allows – without any fiduciary or fidelity to the taxpayers it appears.
Other than Mayor Pro-Tem Ron Smith, the dissenting vote, there is NO VOICE on sitting Council to address Finance Dept. invalid formula recommended maximum special parcel tax rate adopted for next fiscal year tax levy.
MEASURE C TAXPAYERS ARE GETTING HOSED BY MAYOR KULIKOFF AND FOUR MEMBERS OF CITY COUNCIL
The result of failed leadership? A never ending epic parcel tax plague on property values including a [1]30% default rate.
This City Council voted 4-1 prematurely July 25, 2023 to once again raise the parcel tax more than lawfully allowed under Prop 218. NO questions were asked about the consequences of the additional parcel taxes levied on top of the general tax levy – which general tax is designed to fund public safety.
When Council Macedonio asked City Attorney about the constitutional validity of the City formula used in setting the rate more than the ballot measure allows; the attorney response is mostly inaudible.
Fourth quarter Cannabis Business Tax (CBT) is NOT due until July 31, 2023. Collection letters mailed as late as July 18, 2023, days before the Agenda package was published with pre-determined invalid mandatory rate reduction calculation. The fourth quarter imposed cannabis business tax required in the Code of Ordinance 3-2.8 must be fully examined and included in the new qualified revenue, per ballot measure C as clearly described in the Code of Ordinance 3-2.1.
The City Resolution to set the rate, in fact, is not due until August 10th. There is plenty of time to make a correction to rate setting, as necessary.
Instead of limiting special taxes the City levies, according to widely popular Prop 13 ad valorem (according to value) and Prop 218, four (4) members of City Council voted to levy additional special parcel taxes which would amount to another levy much greater than the estimated $7 Million sum needed according to the Official ballot and ballot arguments. The special parcel tax schemes in California City – billed on top of the general property tax will be one of the most regressive, one of the most expensive and most destructive taxes in the state history.
None of the sitting Council has openly questioned or investigated the estimated millions of square feet of cannabis developments derailed in planning and ultimately omitted from planning reports by staff.
Applications from planning and building for the past few years have systemically been neglected, or unnecessarily delayed according to industry leaders. Many local stakeholders have shared their stories with me and others; if the City planning and building departments worked efficiently and streamline the permitting from the beginning, the City could have likely received more than estimated $10 Million in new general tax revenue to support public safety in the general fund.
Instead, tragically, the amount of Cannabis Business Tax reported publicly has declined.
Only Mayor Pro-Tem Smith asked about the lack of fidelity from City staff imposing the Cannabis Business Tax. Every imposed tax and related receipts, per licensee should be reported year over year for public examination. Thus far, no such accounting has been provided to the public pursuant to Public Records Act served on the City.
The City Manager duty to administer the tax in accordance to the cannabis tax ordinance 3-2.8 is directly linked to the parcel tax reduction rate, according to Ordinance 3-2.1. Why the cat and mouse game? What the hell is going on here?
Several sections of the cannabis tax ordinance deliberately details how the imposed tax shall be administrated, including sections detailing Reporting and Remittance (3-2.8.060), When Taxes Deemed Delinquent (3-2.8.080), Penalties and Interest (3-2.8.100), Enforcement – Action to Collect (3-2.8.160), Deficiency Determinations (3-2.8.220) and Failure to Report – Nonpayment, Fraud (3-2.8.230). Who is accountable to tax administration and reporting? Questions Must Be Answered now!
The bottom line: Taxpayers have little fidelity from City Officials! Do you think your elected Officials want to do the work to fix the broken promises? Is that too much to ask?
[1] Kern County Auditor Controller reports 15,037 delinquencies eff. 5.15.23 (preliminary 2nd half reporting).
Applications from planning and building for the past few years have systemically been neglected, or unnecessarily delayed according to industry leaders. Many local stakeholders have shared their stories with me and others; if the City planning and building departments worked efficiently and streamline the permitting from the beginning, the City could have likely received more than estimated $10 Million in new general tax revenue to support public safety in the general fund.
Instead, tragically, the amount of Cannabis Business Tax reported publicly has declined.
Only Mayor Pro-Tem Smith asked about the lack of fidelity from City staff imposing the Cannabis Business Tax. Every imposed tax and related receipts, per licensee should be reported year over year for public examination. Thus far, no such accounting has been provided to the public pursuant to Public Records Act served on the City.
The City Manager duty to administer the tax in accordance to the cannabis tax ordinance 3-2.8 is directly linked to the parcel tax reduction rate, according to Ordinance 3-2.1. Why the cat and mouse game? What the hell is going on here?
Several sections of the cannabis tax ordinance deliberately details how the imposed tax shall be administrated, including sections detailing Reporting and Remittance (3-2.8.060), When Taxes Deemed Delinquent (3-2.8.080), Penalties and Interest (3-2.8.100), Enforcement – Action to Collect (3-2.8.160), Deficiency Determinations (3-2.8.220) and Failure to Report – Nonpayment, Fraud (3-2.8.230). Who is accountable to tax administration and reporting? Questions Must Be Answered now!
The bottom line: Taxpayers have little fidelity from City Officials! Do you think your elected Officials want to do the work to fix the broken promises? Is that too much to ask?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.