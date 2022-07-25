From the desk of Coach Ron Fleming
July 15th was the last day of the 2022 California City High School Summer Basketball Camp. The camp ran from July 5, 2022 thru July 15, 2022; and on most days supported over 40 campers from 8:00am – 4:00pm. The camp (which is free of charge) has been a mainstay in the California City community for six years; and its only interruption came in the form of Covid-19.
With the support of great volunteers, this year being my wife Carolinda Fleming, assistant coach Booker Bailey, and Mrs. Shauna Royten who, along with her husband Ryan Royten host the local Farmers Market in California City, help make my job as camp director easy, says Coach Ron Fleming. I also had the full support of the Mojave Unified School District, along with California City High School principal Katherine Notterman and athletic director Dominique Bennett.
Thursday July 14, 2022 was Pizza Day! A big shout out goes to Jesses Pizza and Coach Booker Bailey for making that happen. Friday was the day our campers sat down to eat hamburgers, hot dogs, hot links and French fries; another big thanks to Coach Booker Bailey, and to my wife Carolinda Fleming.
In the past businesses, such as West Best Pizza Company has gone out of their way to support our basketball programs, in the summer as well as after games in the winter; we look forward to working with them in the future.
Coach Ron Fleming
Katherine Notterman
This program is an extension of the basketball program that Coach Ron has set up at California City High School. He is a leader in our community that ensures our youth have a safe place to be and a future to believe in. We are honored that Coach Ron and his team continue to bring this youth program every year to our community.
Katherine Notterman
Principal
California City High School
“Education is the most powerful weapon you can use to change the world”
~Nelson Mandela
______________________________________________________________________________________
Dominique Bennett
I think what Coach Ron is doing with the youth is great. He works hard to ensure the kids in the area learn the game of basketball and works one on one to help develop them as they grow. Coach Ron and his staff impact this small community in a major way! Great job coach!
D. Bennett
Athletic Director
Football Coach
California City High School
Commented
