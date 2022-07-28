Frank Villani Harper was born on June 30,1938 in San Francisco to parents Frank M. Villani and Katherine Maher and passed away on August 17,2022 . Frank attended Sacred Heart High School graduating in 1956.He attended College of San Mateo, and graduated from San Francisco State in 1963. Frank became a teacher, coach and a high School Principal.
Frank retired from Boron High School where he was a teacher, coach and principal. He became the head baseball coach at Barstow College after retiring from Boron High School and retired from there after 3 years coaching.
After the untimely death of Frank’s son Jamie Harper he established the Jamie Harper baseball tournament which is held each year in Boron.
Frank is survived by his children, Richard P Harper, Laurie A Harper, Frankie J Villani , Michelle M Harper and his siblings, Anne Marie Harper, Kenneth George Harper, and Lester M Harper. Frank is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Frank is predeceased by Scott Kenneth Harper age 3 months, Lisa Diane Harper age 25 and James William Christopher Harper age 26.
Services for Frank will be held at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in San Francisco on 8/5/2022 at 10:00 AM
