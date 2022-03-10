Sharon passed away peacefully in her home in Apple Valley, Calif. on February 10, 2022. She was 78.
A longtime resident of Mojave, Calif., she was a bus driver for the Mojave Unified School District for 38 years, taking pride in her work and making sure students were safe.
She recently lived in an assisted living center for seniors in Apple Valley, Calif.
Sharon was very creative and loved to try new crafts. As an avid quilter, she attended a sewing club in Lancaster, Calif. for many years, and often made keepsake quilts for her loved ones. For many years, she collected antique knick-knacks and furniture, often offering items to family members. Most recently, she enjoyed creating diamond paintings.
She was passionate about rescuing dogs, taking on unwanted ones on several occasions in her lifetime. She was currently interviewing to adopt a dog from Labs and More, after the passing of her beloved dog J.J.
Preceded in death by her husband, Dale Walters; parents Owen, Sr. and Mary Carder; sister Shirley Carder; and niece Tina Carder. She is survived by brother Owen Carder, Jr. and wife Vasilya; former sister-in-law, Merle Carder; nephew Owen Carder III and his wife Lisa; nephew Robert Williams II (aka Bobby Mitchell) and his wife Dacia. She is also survived by six grand nieces and nephews, and five great-grand nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Labs and More to further efforts for rescue dogs at labsandmore.org/donate/
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3490 Susan Avenue, Mojave, Calif., 93501.
