Robert Haefner, a big part of Cal City Skydive Center, passed October 27, 2022. He is survived by his brother Ken and sister Christine, her husband Gordon, and her two children Ila and Sydney. A memorial get together to celebrate his life will occur in front of the Cal City Airport terminal in the parking lot on Friday, December 30th at 12 noon.
Latest News
- Board of Supervisors Meeting Recap 11.29.2022
- Measure K too close to call
- KCPW Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events in Decembe
- Winter is Coming, Keep Your Family Safe from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning and Fires
- Robert Haefner
- Calif. City Council Meeting Highlights for Nov. 22nd
- From Kevin McCarthy: Enough is enough
- The Story behind National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The Story behind the Thanksgiving Holiday
- The story behind the Tehachapi Mountain Range
- USAF Thunderbirds to Continue Winter Training at Mojave Air & Space Port
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Oct.
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for Oct.
- New Mayor, Council for California City
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for Oct.
- Calif. City Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison
- Woman arrested on Rosamond murder charges
- Ventura Circus
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.