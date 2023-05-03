Timothy “Mojave Tim” P. Nicotra

California City, CA (93505)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy. High 64F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy early with showers becoming likely after midnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.