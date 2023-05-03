California City – Timothy “Mojave Tim” P. Nicotra, 58, of California City passed away peacefully on April 3, 2023, at Adventist Health Hospital in Tehachapi with his family at his side.
Born October 28, 1964, he was the son of the late Edna Sigmon, Tom Bratton, and his adoptive father, Joe Nicotra. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Dena Nicotra of California City, his two sons, Joshua Nicotra of Tehachapi, and Zachary Nicotra of California City, along with his two brothers, Bill Emmons, and Ron Ellis.
Tim lived a life rich with friends. He never met a stranger and enjoyed riding his dirt bike in the desert he so dearly loved. A memorial service will be held on June 16, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel located at 321 West F Street, Tehachapi, CA 93561.
