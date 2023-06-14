Jerry Taeza was born May 16,1943 sadly passed away on March01,2023.The good lord it was time for Jerry to join him in heaven. So he won't have to suffer more health issues. He was born to parents :Alejandro and Angela F. Taeza. He born the 2nd of 6 children. 2 brothers &3 sisters. Jerry had a fun and happy childhood he graduated in 1962 from Waimea High School. Loved all sports mostly Track &Field, Football, Basketball, Archery, He was named all star,and most athletic thru his high school. He decided to study at BYU In Hawaii for 2 1/2 years , majoring in electronic. He worked at Kaneohe Marine Base, then changed to Pearl harbor Naval Shipyard. While working at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in 1984 he decided to go have lunch at the Run in Chef a fast food place, at the Alimanu Military crater. That's where he met his lovely wife-to-be Linda M. Bustamante who was a cook there. Their love grew and grew they were meant to be together. In Dec.1986 Jerry and Lynda decided it was time to move to Ca. To start a new life together. The two got married on 02/28/87 at the Candle Light Chapel in Las Vegas, NV. In 1988 Jerry decided to transfer from Long Beach Naval Shipyard to Edward's Airforce Base In 1989 They were blessed to have son Jerald Jason, in 1992 they had Lokahi Menoru in 1994 they had Jeremy Zachary. All the Taeza boys were involved in sports throughout their school years. They even learned how to go hunting and fishing. Jerry was and avid hunter and fisherman. He loved going hunting every year from 1976 until 2018.he enjoyed his sports .He always told many stories were told. In In 2012 Dec 17 was a very sad day for Jerry &Lynda lost their oldest son-Jerald Jason he was only 23. Jerry retired from CE right after Jerald passed away . Time Passed and in 2015 Jerry and Lynda decided to move back to Hawaii to be close to family and friends But in 2020 they bought a beautiful home in a beautiful senior community in Henderson. But on 02/28/2023 Jerry and Lynda were going to celebrate their 36 years of marriage .The unthinkable happened. JERRY passed away on March 01,2023. He is preceded in Death by :Son Jerald Jason, Brother John, his parents Alejandro &Angela Taeza, Nephew Christopher and Is brother in law Don, His in -Laws Maceo & Yaeko Takeuchi- Bustamante. He leaves behind his Loving wife of 36 years Lynda M Taeza. Son-Jeremy and Cheyenne Taeza , grandson Takoda ( who was Jerry’s pride and joy), Son-Lokahi , grandson Kamakane , Daughter-Jerleen &Brian Bingo , grandkids Hokukeha, Ione, Pua. . Daughter, Marilyn Yaeko ,Joe Corpuz & Grandkids,Aubrey Yaeko, Magnus, Son: BJ., Michelle Ganigan , Grandkids, Maliyah, Daimein, Azzariah, Aston
Sisters, Pat , Barton Quijano & Family, Sister Terri ,Greg Doroha &Family, sister Maryann &Micah McMillan, Brother Henry Y.S. Taeza, Sister In Law :Anita M, Sterling HanKahi and family, Aunty Minne Gray and family
Jerry has many relatives too many to name them all, WHOM HE LOVED DEARLY. JERRY LEAVES BEHIND SO MANY FRIENDS.HE MET OVER THE YEARS. All the many beautiful stories we will never forget you Jerry the Smile!! THE ALOHA ......
Aloha to all of you. Its very hard and difficult for us. Mahalo FOR UNDERSTANDING
THE TAEZA FAMILY LYNDA M. ,JEREMY AND CHEYENNE AND TAKODA TAEZA.THE CELEBRATION OF LI
FE WILL BE ON June 24,2923.
Place: Our Lady of Lourdes
9970 California City ,Ca. 93505
Fellowship at:
Gloria Mexican Restaurant
7027 California City ,CA. 93505
