Charles Patrick Eras, USN Petty Officer 2nd Class (E5)
Born March 17, 1930
Beloved Husband, father, friend, family member, grand and great grandfather, went to be with the Lord and his loved ones before him- January 11, 2021 6:20 pm, from his home in Bakersfield CA, while surrounded by loved ones.
Charles “Charlie” was born in Los Angeles CA to Josephine and Carlos Eras, attended Fremont high school and was active in the band and many social clubs. He met & married Kathleen Mae Barr in 1950 and had 4 children Sandi, Judi, Lisa, and Chuck. He joined the US navy in 1948 and served honorably during the Korean conflict aboard the USS Valley Forge, until his discharge in 1952. He and Kathleen were divorced in 1968 but continued to be lifelong friends and co- parents to their children.
Chuck moved to Livermore Ca in 1976 where he met and married his soulmate and life partner Josephine Burrows in 1989. They have enjoyed 36-years together and 32 years of marriage, traveling, and enjoying their families together. Josephine’s sons- Bob and Lance Burrows adopted Chuck as their “2nd Father” and have enjoyed a close relationship with him as well, he was dearly loved and respected by his entire family. Chuck was the eldest of 6, was often “the man of the house” and selflessly looked after his younger siblings while he was still a very young man himself.
Chuck was an avid and accomplished musician, a trumpet was always at the ready for any football game or birthday party, each 4th of July Taps would be played at dusk no matter where he was. In the event he knew of any fellow veteran passing, his TAPs rendition would be heard. While in the Bay area, he founded and lead the “Chuck Eras and the Illusions” band, serving “Chinese funerals and Portuguese Parades” or any other festivity in need of a positive tempo. They performed countless renditions of “dadadada-dat- TEQUILA!” and other favorites. He was a lifelong golfer. He accomplished the rare feat of “A hole in one” and participated in the annual “William Garcia Classic” tournament with his brothers and extended family.
Chuck is survived by his beloved wife Jo, former wife Kathy, sister Gloria and brother David (Dora), his children Sandra (Larry) Vineyard, Judi Dwinell, Lisa Alberson, Chuck (Laura) Eras as well as sons Bob (Michelle) and Lance Burrows. Grandchildren Katie (Michael) Scott, Kyle (Maria) Alberson, Julie (Jeff) Shaneyfelt, Jeffrey Wilson, Jeana Wilson, Emily and Jack Eras. Great Grandchildren Valyn Scott, Brandon Wilson, Jay Shaneyfelt as well as many beloved extended family members, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Charles Patrick Eras is and will always be known for his kind demeanor to anyone who crossed his path, his selfless compassion for anyone in need, his patriotism and love for our Country, his deep and abiding love for our God and his children, but most of all his endearing and timeless love for his wife Jo. He will be truly missed until our reunion, as promised.
We love you Husband, Dad, Papa, Grandpa, Uncle, Friend, Mentor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.