Terrance James Palmer was born July 15, 1953, in Lone Pine, CA, to Sherwood Palmer and Rose Lee (Matthews). He passed away September 29, 2020, at home in Mojave, CA. Terry was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Timothy Knowles and Tommy Russell. He leaves a wife of 37 years, Sandi; four sons Nathan Miksch, Will (Jenny) Hamilton, Zack (Ashley) and Tim (Sahara) Palmer; two stepdaughters Dawn (Dan) Jimenez and Ginger (David) Reich; brother Mike (Willie) Knowles; 13 grandchildren and numerous other relatives. Many knew Terry as the friendly face at Ace Hardware (2002-2006), the Bible study teacher at FSBC and later in his home, fishing buddy, the best hugger & kisser, Trump supporter, or a Redskins fan. He enjoyed reading, tennis, ping pong, horseshoes and darts. His life was a testimony we are all in bondage until we come to Jesus and live in obedience to Him – therein lies our freedom! A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 24, at the First Southern Baptist Church, 2040 Cerro Gordo, Mojave. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., service to follow at 1:00 p.m.
