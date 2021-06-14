Scott Phelps of California City,CA passed away on June 10,2021 at home surrounded by his loved ones. He was a widower of Glennda Phelps. They shared 51 years of marriage together.Born in Panama, He was one of nine children to Francis & Bertha Phelps of Darien Lake, NY.
He was a jack of all trades. He was a Gourmet chef for The Studios in Burbank/Hollywood CA. He was an extra in several movies. A mechanic, Race car driver at Saugus Speedway in California. A contractor in construction and a Long haul cross country truck driver.
Scott had a lot of hobbies. He was a coordinator for SALS ( Sons of American Legion) Of California City, CA. He loved cooking for the Veteran's to give his Thanks for serving their Country. Cooking was a passion for him. He loved tinkering around the house,either building, cooking something or just playing with his great grandchildren. Going to Vegas (back in the day) to hit the slots, Going fishing in Bishop with Glennda Phelps & his brother Ed Guzman. Drinking his Budweiser, watching western's or true crime T.V. and simply playing jokes on family and friends.
He is survived by his six children. Sharilynn Gilson of NY, Scott Gilson (Kathy) of NY, Dawn Cerna of TX, Shawn Phelps of AZ, Bobbi Oliver (David) of WV, Steve Phelps ( Noami) of AZ. His siblings Hazel Holder, Mike Phelps (Linda), George Phelps (Becky), Francis Phelps (Sandy), Kathy Becktold (Ray), Kay Celso (Joel), Ed Guzman, The Erdocia Family of Buenos Aires,Argentina. Cousins of Buffalo, NY, 19 grandchildren (spouses), 21 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and honorary children, grandchildren & great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by Glennda Phelps (wife), Francis & Bertha Phelps (parents), Marty Phelps (brother), Ginny Hill (sister),C.R. Holder (brother in law),Elena Erdocia (aunt) & Grandpa Bill.
In Lieu of Flowers or Cards, Services will be held June 19,2021 at 2PM for immediate family to honor his wishes.
4825 W. Aire Libre Ave Glendale, AZ 85306
