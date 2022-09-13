Betty Ann Platero was born to Bob and Cecile Wells in Aledo Illinois on January 25, 1937. She died peacefully at ct reginalm hospital IN CARSON CITY NEVADA . Her only child Robin and his wife Charlotte by her side, the sun set on a full life of kindness, generosity and commitment to all creatures great and small. She died from complications of advanced dementia, and congestive heart failure at 85.
Hers was a life lived with many chapters, from her childhood on the family farm to her marriage to a Navajo artist and birth of her son on the reservation in primitive conditions. She left New Mexico to begin her teaching career AT EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA , impacting the lives of countless students through her commitment to their care over any school system politics. Many students going back 50 years still kept in touch with her, crediting her with changing their direction and positively impacting their futures.
An avid photographer, she retired early to begin a photographic exploration that included visits to every continent, and wonderful photos documenting the thrill of close proximity to endangered species and even her beloved polar bears in their natural habitat. Locally, went to events at the cat house in Rosamond CALIFORNIA , where donations may be made in her name in LIEU of flowers.
She was an accomplished shopper and collector of antique glass and stuffed animals. She had a passion for turning everything she touched to beauty, including her award winning rose garden and cactus collection. Many were touched by her charitable efforts and involvement with community projects, raising donations and teaming up with close friends to participate in annual Mothers Day Teas and toy drives.
Hers was a rich and colorful life, with the legacy of passionate humanity and preservation of endangered species. She will remain in the hearts of all she touched with her gentle support and fearless independence. Sadly we say goodbye to a fine lady, loyal friend and unconditionally loving Mom.
