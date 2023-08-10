Alice Leone Shanks, 97, of California City, California, passed away on August 4, 2023, in Mojave, California.
Leone was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to Zola and Henry Allgaier on March 15, 1926. At 16 years old, Leone ventured off to start living her own life. She arrived in Los Angeles with a friend and a few dollars. Within a day, she found a room to rent and secured a job as a May Company elevator operator! She even took a turn at writing for the May Company May Poll columns (~1945) to assure that the girls of the “Ups and Downs” had their due space in the company newsletter.
In 1963 she moved to California City before it became a city and is considered one of the dedicated pioneers of California City. She was a proud owner of a clothing store at Aspen Mall in the 1960’s. In 1970 Leone and fellow California City pioneer, Pat Gorden, went to night school and earned their high school diplomas from Mojave High School. She went on to become a Mojave Unified School District bus driver from 1971 – 1989; she loved her job and enjoyed taking two generations of families to and from school. After retirement she loved taking cruises, socializing at the senior center, and volunteering as a driver for Meals-On-Wheels delivering meals to California City house-bound seniors.
Leone is survived by her sons, Dave and Bruce, both living in California City, CA. Her survivors include grandchildren JP Shanks, Lleisa Martin, James Haubruge, Melissa King, Joseph Haubruge, Alison Shanks, Eric Wyatt, April Shanks, Christopher Shanks, Xyla Leone Pinho-Shanks, Cici Leone Pinho-Shanks, Abigail Leone Pinho-Shanks; great grandchildren Haley Cordero Moreno, Gage Lydenberg, Christian Lydenberg, Rike Lydenberg, Cory Bright, and Riley Bright; and daughters-in-law Joann LaRue and Norma Lillard.
Leone is preceded in death by her oldest son Jack Shanks (1995), brothers Max and Dennis Allgaier, and parents Zola and Henry Allgaier.
Memorial donations may be made to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) https://spcala.com/; Leone was an avid donor to their cause.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family. Contact son, Bruce Shanks, (661) 816-1954 for details.
