Anna Jeanette Pierce was born on April 29th 1935 and passed on July 5th 2021 following a short illness. Anna was born in Ardmore, OK to Geraldine Cross O’Dell and Albert Lee O’Dell. She moved from Oklahoma to California as a teenager in 1952. She married Jack Pierce on April 24th 1954 in Redondo Beach, CA. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple on May 8th 1982. Anna was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Together Jack and Anna had four children, Jerri Fran, Larry Jack, Melody Ann and Sherry Lynn. Jack and Anna moved their family to the Boron area in 1969. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Pierce, and daughters Jerri Fran and Melody Ann. She is survived by her children, Larry (Tanna) Pierce and Sherry (Mitch) Naka’ahiki, 13 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
- Anna Jeanette Pierce
