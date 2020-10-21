U.S. Army SPC. Samuel D. Birmingham
Dec. 23, 1998 – Sept. 30, 2020
Lifelong Boron resident and Boron High School Class of 2017 graduate Samuel David Birmingham was killed in a motorcycle accident on the night of Sept. 30, 2020 in El Paso, Texas; he was 21 years old.
Samuel (Sam) was born on Dec. 23, 1998 in Lancaster, Calif. to Timothy Birmingham and Angela Franks. Sam was raised by his grandfather Steve Franks and attended schools in Boron. During his senior year at Boron High School, Sam enlisted in the United States Army and received his enlistment certificate when he graduated in June of 2017; Sam left for basic training in Aug. 2017 and graduated in November the same year. Sam was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas then deployed to the Middle East in early 2018, where he received certification for overseas deployment while stationed at Camp Beurhing, Kuwait then returned to Fort Bliss. Sam was a member of the Cobra King Company assigned to the 1st Battalion, 37th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Bliss where he served as a Company Supply Specialist and received the Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Combat Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terror Service Medal, the Army Service Ribbon and the Army Overseas Ribbon during his 3 years in the service. Sam reenlisted for another 4 years, which would have taken him to Hawaii with a discharge date of Feb. 11, 2024.
Sam married Kristine Schuchart in Redondo Beach, Calif. on July 27, 2018 then he and his wife moved to El Paso; Kristine came back to Calif. a few months later.
Sam’s hobbies included playing football, basketball, baseball, coaching youth football with his brother and motorcycle riding as well as spending quality time with his family and close friends.
Sam was pre-deceased by his great-grandfather and great-grandmother Lloyd and Betty Dyke and his aunt and uncle Steve (Stevie) and Betty Franks.
Samuel is survived by his wife Kristine, his mother Angela, his father Timothy, his brothers Austin and Josh Ellwood, Jeremiah (who is also in the United States Army), Timothy, Dakota and James, his sister Kathy, his grandfather Steve Franks and grandmother Ethel Dyke; he is also survived by several nieces, nephews, uncles and cousins as well as very close friends.
A celebration of life service was held at the Boron Baptist Church on Oct. 15th and burial with full military honors was held at the East Kern Cemetery in Mojave.
The family of Samuel Birmingham wishes to thanks the following for all their help during their time of grief; Pastor Sherman Burkhead and the First Baptist Church of Boron for allowing and live streaming the service, the United States Army and Fort Bliss for the care they took with Sam, All the Pretty Flowers for the floral arrangements, 20 Mule Café and many volunteers for helping by donating food, drinks and other items for the candlelight vigil and reception, U.S. Army C.A.O. (Casualty Assistance Officer) Elon for his assistance and help with the military, Honor Our Fallen for all the transportation, photos and videos of Sam’s arrival home and the services, Dignity Memorial and Joshua Memorial Park for taking care of Samuel, the Patriot Guard Riders, American Legion Riders and Vietnam Vets Riders for their escort from the airport and the church, East Kern Cemetery for their dignified burial, Patti Orr for organizing the candlelight vigil for Samuel, Boron High School, Kevin Cordes, David Wiggs, Michael Howard and Robert Kostopolous for use of the football stadium for the vigil, Jimbo the entire Bobcats football team (Past and Present) for the final Bobcat Pride huddle during the vigil and to countless others (to many to name but you know who you are) for everything you’ve done for all of us. Sam may be gone but he will never be forgotten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.