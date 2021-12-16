Bryan Van Weldon, Running Deer
October 6th, 1962 - June 23rd, 2021
Bryan Weldon was born in Lancaster California on October 6th, 1962 to Agnes and Henry Weldon. Bryan graduated from Mojave high school and went to work as a foreman at the Orange groves in Ventura, California. When he returned home to Kelso Valley, he worked at the Weldon family ranch. He went to the Bakersfield college to pursue a surveying career. He was a leader in all aspects. He had knowledge of cattle ranching, heavy equipment operations, mechanics and much more.
Bryan was a happy person who enjoyed making others laugh. He always had a smile on his face and a joke on hand. He loved fishing, hunting and animals of all kinds. He always had an answer for any questions and he was generous with his time and his tools. Bryan enjoyed sharing his knowledge and teaching his nieces, nephews and all who were interested about all the knowledge he held.
Bryan was a diabetic struggling with weight loss and he was waiting on a hip, knee and shoulder replacement. He was in pain for many years before his passing but was unable to receive treatment due to health complications. He always strived to being a better person and a happy one too.
Bryan is preceded in death by his parents, Agnes and Henry Weldon, brothers Trent and Martin Weldon, sister Corine Weldon and nephew Tyler Weldon. He is survived by his sisters Judy and Rebecca Weldon, and his many nieces and nephews. Bryan will be greatly missed as he was a pillar to our family.
Final Tribute and Farewell to Bryan Weldon will be held on Saturday, December 18th, 2021 at the Nuui Cunni Native American Intertribal Cultural Center. Located at 2600 CA Hwy 155, French Gulch, Lake Isabella, CA 93240. Ceremony will begin at 11am.
“And the dust returns to the earth as it was and the spirit returns to God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12:7
