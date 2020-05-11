Gaylon L. West

Gaylon L. West, a longtime resident of Ridgecrest, California passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 with his wife of over 55 years by his side.  He was born in Trousdale, Oklahoma on September 19, 1934.  His family left the farm and came out to California in 1938 during the dust bowl.  He grew up in Tehachapi, California.  After graduating high school he made his way down to what was then called Naval Ordinance Test Station (NOTS).  He was seventeen years old when he entered the Apprentice Program as a Lineman.  After several years he changed his program to Electronic Technician.  After graduating from the Apprentice program he continued his education at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, California.  He spent his junior year working toward his Electronic Engineering degree when he received a draft notice and spent the next two years in the United States Army.  When he completed his service he returned to Cal Poly and completed his education.  After graduating he returned to the ‘base’ as an Electronic Engineer.  He retired after 45 years of Government Service.  Gaylon and his wife, Pat, left Ridgecrest in the summer of 2016 when he became very ill.  They relocated in Daly City, California.  He is survived by his wife, Pat and their three children, Tracy, Michael and Kristina, two son-in-laws, Sidney Morgan and Craig Hata, daughter-in-law, Margaret West, seven grandchildren (Kristen Short, Ally Short, Evan Short, Taylor West, Sawyer West, Nicole Hata and Hailey Hata),  and his Brother and Sister-in -law, Wyman West and Lisa West.  Gaylon will be laid to rest at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery (Fort Ord) in Seaside, CA at a date to be determined.

Tags