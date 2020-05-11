Gaylon L. West, a longtime resident of Ridgecrest, California passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 with his wife of over 55 years by his side. He was born in Trousdale, Oklahoma on September 19, 1934. His family left the farm and came out to California in 1938 during the dust bowl. He grew up in Tehachapi, California. After graduating high school he made his way down to what was then called Naval Ordinance Test Station (NOTS). He was seventeen years old when he entered the Apprentice Program as a Lineman. After several years he changed his program to Electronic Technician. After graduating from the Apprentice program he continued his education at California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo, California. He spent his junior year working toward his Electronic Engineering degree when he received a draft notice and spent the next two years in the United States Army. When he completed his service he returned to Cal Poly and completed his education. After graduating he returned to the ‘base’ as an Electronic Engineer. He retired after 45 years of Government Service. Gaylon and his wife, Pat, left Ridgecrest in the summer of 2016 when he became very ill. They relocated in Daly City, California. He is survived by his wife, Pat and their three children, Tracy, Michael and Kristina, two son-in-laws, Sidney Morgan and Craig Hata, daughter-in-law, Margaret West, seven grandchildren (Kristen Short, Ally Short, Evan Short, Taylor West, Sawyer West, Nicole Hata and Hailey Hata), and his Brother and Sister-in -law, Wyman West and Lisa West. Gaylon will be laid to rest at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery (Fort Ord) in Seaside, CA at a date to be determined.
Tags
- Gaylon
- Highs In The Mid-sixties, Volume 23
- California
- Ridgecrest
- Gaylon L. West Gaylon L. West
- Gaylon L. West
- His Wife, Pat
- Pat
- Michael
- Daughter-in-law
- California Polytechnic State University
- Sawyer West
- Trousdale
- Oklahoma
- Kristen Short
- Electronic Engineer
- Fort Ord
- The United States Army
- Tracy
- Lisa West
- Hailey Hata
- San Luis Obispo
- Sidney Morgan
- Taylor West
- Daly City
- Evan Short
- Craig Hata
- California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery
- Lineman
- Kristina
- Tehachapi
- Government Service
- United States Army
- Nicole Hata
- Naval Ordinance Test Station
- Margaret West
- Seaside
- Electronic Technician
- Wyman West
-
83°
Sunny/Wind
-
California City, CA (93505)
Today
Sunny with gusty winds. High 83F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
Clear skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 54F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 1:25 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Gaylon L. West
- Mojave Unified School District hires new superintendent, to begin June 1: Dr. Katherine Aguirre
- Two more deaths, 60 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kern
- One dead following 'unauthorized attempt' to gain access to China Lake
- Updated: Supervisors plan to open businesses as quickly as possible
- Cerro Coso College updates Child Development Center during closure
- Virgin Galactic Enters Space Act agreement with NASA to advance high mach technologies
- Special COVID-19 late penalty cancellation request forms now available
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Up your nose: First person account of corona virus testing process
- Mojave Unified School District hires new superintendent, to begin June 1: Dr. Katherine Aguirre
- Two more deaths, 60 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kern
- Health department reports 67 new cases this weekend
- Cerro Coso College updates Child Development Center during closure
- Special COVID-19 late penalty cancellation request forms now available
- State of California Department of Transportation COMMUTER ALERT May 4, 2020
- One dead following 'unauthorized attempt' to gain access to China Lake
- City plans to allow additional businesses to open
- COVID-19 Numbers by zip code as of May 4
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented