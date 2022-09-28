John Robert Sparks II

John was the beloved son of John and Tammy, brother of

Joseph and Tlynn. John was born March 12th, 1981 in

Panorama City and passed on Aug 17th, 2022 in Mojave, CA.

John leaves behind his father ,step mother, sister, step

sister, step brother, uncle, cousins, grandma, aunts,

nephews and a niece.

John loved fishing and being outdoors. He was big on family

as they meant everything to him. John was a loving person

with a big heart, he would give the last of anything if needed.

John loved the ocean and would explore into the water

where no one would go. He loved finding rocks, he would

say each rock has its own story. He will truly be missed.

Services will be held in Mojave at the Veteran’s Building off

O Street on Oct 8th @ 12pm