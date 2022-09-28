John Robert Sparks II

John was the beloved son of John and Tammy, brother of
Joseph and Tlynn. John was born March 12th, 1981 in
Panorama City and passed on Aug 17th, 2022 in Mojave, CA.
John leaves behind his father ,step mother, sister, step
sister, step brother, uncle, cousins, grandma, aunts,
nephews and a niece.
John loved fishing and being outdoors. He was big on family
as they meant everything to him. John was a loving person
with a big heart, he would give the last of anything if needed.
John loved the ocean and would explore into the water
where no one would go. He loved finding rocks, he would
say each rock has its own story. He will truly be missed.
Services will be held in Mojave at the Veteran’s Building off
O Street on Oct 8th @ 12pm
