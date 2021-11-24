John D. Newton
March 2, 1950 ~ November 11, 2021
John David Newton, originally from Kentucky, passed away peacefully at Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, California, surrounded by his kids and grandkids.
“Pop”, as he was affectionately called by his family and close friends, was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky to Ida (Borden) and Elbert Newton. He was one of ten children. He spent his younger years in Kentucky, where he said his parents taught him values; such as not to lie, cheat or steal. They didn’t have much but he was proud of who he was and where he came from. He was one of the few men still around that you could take at his handshake and know he would honor his word. Pop spent almost two years in the Army in the Vietnam war when he was honorably discharged. He never talked about his days at war but he was proud to have served his country. Pop was a hard worker, stating that he had never found a shovel that didn’t fit his hands. He never complained or asked for anything. He loved old time country music, black and white westerns and wrestling. His only wish was that his kids, grandkids and great grandkids be happy and taken care of.
Not only will Pop be remembered for his honor, integrity and love for his family. He will be remembered for much, much more. He always put his family before his own needs. Pop didn’t need to give gifts or money to show people they meant something to him. It was the way his eyes lit up when his kids or grandkids walked into the room, the way he would laugh when he’d give them a hard time, the hugs he gave every time his family would show up or leave, always making sure to say ‘I love you’. He treated everyone equally, no matter how little or often he saw them. Pop would give his last dime to the ones he loved, even if that meant he would go hungry. Everyone knew that no matter the situation, he would be there. He taught people that things can always be fixed. It might be in a redneck kinda way but it would work and you’d enjoy the time it took the two of you to get it done. These are the things that meant the most to his family. These are the things that will carry on his legacy and keep his memories deep within the hearts of everyone who knew him.
During his life he was married twice, had three children, four step children and was the very proud grandpa to seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He loved watching his grandchildren grow and was looking forward to seeing his great grandchildren start their adventures.
Pop is survived by his sisters, Barbara, Wanda, Peggy and Sandy. His children, Deonna (Jesse) Robinson, J.R. (Rachael) Newton, Richard Newton, Leann Chapman, Stormy DiGiovanni, Christal Winchell and Marshall Coogle. As well as his seven grandchildren, Jacob, Ashlee, Daniel, Jordan, Brianna, Blake, Claira and three great grandchildren, Elias, Nova and Noelle.
Pop is proceeded in death by his parents, Ida and Elbert, his three brothers, Glenn, Junior and Charles and two sisters Patsy and Nancy.
Funeral services will be at Caneyville Memorial Chapel, 201 East Maple Street Caneyville, Ky 42721. Graveside services to follow at South Union Cemetery. Date and times are still pending.
