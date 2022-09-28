Phyllis Marie Sparks Gross

Phyllis was the beloved mother of John, Malcolm, Artie, Jeff
and daughter to John and Lillian Pengilley. Phyllis was born
in Michigan on Feb 24th, 1943 and passed away on June
11th, 2020 in Mojave, CA. Phyllis leaves behind three sons,
three grandkids, three great grandkids, niece’s, nephew’s,
great niece’s and great nephews.
Phyllis started working for the railroad in 1974
and retired in 2003. Phyllis will always be remembered for
her loving soul, kind words, caring nature, her smile, and
most important her lip stick and Clinique. She will truly be
missed. Services will be held in Mojave at the Veteran’s
Building on O Street on Oct 8th, 2022 @ 12pm
