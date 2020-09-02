Roland Wilson

Roland J. Wilson (Rollie) has taken his paint supplies and his garden tools to go and tend to his garden in the sky as he watches over us ... Rollie passed away unexpectantly from a head injury on August 18th 2020. Born in Texas and raised in the military life his father was a World War II Gunner Purple Heart Recipient. Rollie Graduated from Atwatter H.S. And Received his Masters in Mechanical Engineering from Michigan Technology Sault Ste Marie, MI in 1976. He spent most of his adult years living in Northern CA in the Sonoma County area. He married Lynda Lafranconi in 1982 and gained 2 more children, Rollie retired in 1998 From Optical Coating Lab. Rollie and Lynda moved to California City to a home on the Golf Course which was both their dreams to retire and play golf. Rollie was and avid painter and gardener. He became very involved in the California City and dove in as the Treasurer for EDC. Later the treasurer for The Sons of the American Legion Post 476. He is a Life Member of Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States Auxiliary. Member of the USO. Member of the Audubon Society and California Waterfowl. He is one of the founding members of California City Art Commission, Member of the Desert Rose Garden Club. Rollie had received many Recognition Awards for his Services to the community. He volunteered wherever help was needed and could be counted on to help out anytime. He loved to talk sports and enjoyed the quite times of painting and tending to his garden and animals which was a daily routine. He traveled to a lot of wonderful places with his wife over the years and put a lot of miles on his RV. He was an avid Duck Hunter and fishermen He loved the outdoors and we were lucky to have grown up with camping and waterskiing every weekend thru the summertime’s. He enjoyed his Poker Games with the boys. Loved to BBQ and made an awesome BBQ Sauce. He will be fondly remembered and missed by many.
Survived by his Wife of 38 wonderful years, Lynda Wilson (Lafranconi) of California City his son Roland Wilson III wife Michelle of WA his daughter Shelly Belluomini of NV his daughter Michael-Ann Corbin husband “BC” of California City his son Vance DeWitt of Santa Rosa CA. 4 granddaughters Ashley, Brittany and Carlee Wilson of Washington and Jessica Milleman of Santa Rosa. 2 Grandsons A.J. and Ryan Belluomini of NV and 2 Great Grandsons Sammy and Caleb and a great granddaughter LillyAnn from WA.
There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In Memory you may make Donations to the Wildlife Audubon Society in his name.
