Life-long Boron resident and Boron Lions Club member Margaret L. "Peggy" Brackett passed away on April 18, 2022 in Victorville, Calif. after a lengthy illness; she was 79 years old.
Peggy as she liked to be called was born on Nov. 4, 1942 in Oil City, Pennsylvania to John and Jessie "Jay" Dugan. After her sister was born, the family moved to California in the mid 1940's and shortly after her brother was born, the family moved to Boron.
Peggy attended elementary school at Gephart School and graduated from Desert High School in 1960. Shortly after graduation, Peggy met and married Delwyn E. "Gene" O'Connor who was in the U.S. Air Force at the time; the couple had 3 children then later divorced.
Peggy went to Bakersfield College in the late 1960's and early 1970's and graduated with a degree in nursing then went on to work at Boron Citizens Hospital as a Registered Nurse; this is where she met and married Elmer "Al" Brackett in a square-dance wedding in the early 1970's; the couple had a daughter then later divorced. During the 1980's, Peggy volunteered at the Boron Volunteer Emergency Services (B.V.E.S.) ambulance in Boron where she was an EMT; volunteering along with her son-in law Jim Ream (EMT), her daughter Kathy Ream (EMT), her daughter Patti Orr (dispatcher) and her nephew Tim Lacik (dispatcher).
During her later years and throughout most of her life, Peggy was an amazing seamstress; designing dance costumes for the Boron High School Dance Team, making curtains for Domingo's Mexican & Seafood Restaurant, making fatija pot holders for 20 Mule Cafe and designing and building church floats for the annual Twenty Mule Team Days Parade. After the Twenty Mule Team Museum was completed in the late 1980's, Peggy spent much of her time volunteering as a docent then, when the Boron Aerospace Museum was completed, she volunteered her time there as well.
Peggy joined the Boron Lions Club in 2000 and was elected "Tail Twister" because of her sense of humor. She was also elected as an alternate delegate to a Lions Club Convention which she attended in Los Angeles and was also an active member of the Emmanuel Church.
Peggy is predeceased by her parents John and Jessie Dugan, her sister Patricia "Pat" Lacik, her daughter Kathy Ream, her son-in-law James Ream, her grandson U.S. Army Spc. Samuel Birmingham and her niece Cindy Hurtz; she is survived by her daughters; Patti Orr of Boron, Bridget O'Connor of Vacaville, and Laurie Brackett-Lyles (Gabriel) of Fresno, her brothers; Bob (Mary) Dugan and Tim (Kris) Dugan of Tehachapi, her grandchildren; Stefanie (Jeff) Siracki of San Diego, Roxanna Green of Boron, Earl Green of San Diego, Garret Keyes and Levi Lyles of Fresno, U.S.Army PFC Jeremiah Birmingham, U.S.M.C. PFC Dakota Birmingham, Steve Franks and Timothy Birmingham, of Boron; 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews as well as very close friends.
A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date.
