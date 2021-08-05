After a long private battle with lung cancer, Michael Louis Newling, 65, passed away peacefully June 28, 2021 in Lancaster. Born May 4, 1956 in New York City, Michael’s family moved to the Antelope Valley in 1968, and he graduated from Boron High School in 1974 before enlisting in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Kittyhawk as a hull maintenance technician. Michael married his high school sweetheart, Melissa Ann Barnard, on December 17, 1977, and together they raised four sons: Michael Joseph, Gabriel Jon (Holly), Christopher Paul, and Patrick Shaun. Michael is predeceased by his parents Walter Paul Newling and Jenny Josephine Newling. Michael leaves behind his sister Linda Newling Lanham, brothers Walter and Charles Newling, and grandchildren Christopher Jr., Elijah, Cayden, Jonathan, and Makayla. Following his retirement from Rio Tinto/U.S. Borax as a millwright and Supervisor, Michael pursued his love of gardening, home construction, and coaching. A former high school wrestler himself, Michael assisted high school wrestling programs at Boron, Antelope Valley, and Quartz Hill High Schools. His industrial arts skills were displayed in his home, his workshop, landscaping, and his famous homemade Halloween costumes. Camping on the beach with his wife Lissa, building projects with his sons, and raising doves were activities that kept Michael’s family close and focused on the meaningful proportions of their lives. This focus is the legacy Michael Newling leaves for his family and all who benefited from his generosity of love.
As a veteran of the United States Navy, Michael was interred at the National Cemetery in Arvin CA. with military honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.