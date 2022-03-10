Corinne L McCorkendale, passed away on February 16th, 2022, due to cancer. She was born March 28th, 1960, in Golden, Colorado to Jack and Joy Gibson. She married her friend and love, Timothy E. McCorkendale, in June of 1992, and together they were blessed with a family of five children: Wendy, Ruth, Bonnie, Luke, and Charlotte.
Corinne loved the Lord Jesus Christ, her husband, children, and community with Christian love, always striving to give her children and community the free salvation that the Lord Jesus gave her. If you knew her, she was always working and serving others; it suited her servant's heart. She used the model of Proverbs 31 in her womanhood and as a strong wife.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Micah 6:8 — “He hath showed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?"
Corinne is survived by her sisters, Jan, and Julie; husband, Tim; four daughters, Wendy, Ruth, Bonnie, and Charlotte; son, Luke; and grandson, Darion. All of these she loved deeply and sought to tell them often, especially towards the end of her life.
She will be buried in a private family ceremony at the California City Cemetery in the City where she ministered to the word of God for so many years. Please leave a tribute, memory, or condolence at the Wood Family Funeral Service website at www.woodmortuary.net
Wood Family Funeral Service has been entrusted with her care. Wood Family Funeral Service practices social distancing and wearing face masks/coverings is highly recommended.
