Richard Clifford Kluth

Richard was born June 20, 1968. He was found deceased in his home May 14, 2021. He was 52 and from California City, California where he had lived for several years. He was originally born in Duchesne, Utah. He is survived by his mother Alvina, his eldest brother Robert, sister-in-law Toni, their daughter (Richard's niece) Krystyn, his younger brother Raymond, his nieces Kandice, Kayla, and his three daughters Kimberly, Kasandra, and Karalynn as well as her two sons (Richard's grandsons) Maverick and Waylon Osmond as well as many other family members, friends, and loved ones. He will be dearly missed and memories of him will be treasured in this family for years to come.
