Noel Newton Dees
November 3, 1918 – January 20, 2020
Noel Newton Dees was born to parents Rayford Thomas and Elizabeth Vale (Snoddy) Dees near Wirt in Carter County, OK. Noel passed away in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Dees family moved to California in 1925 and eventually settled in the Antelope Valley. Noel graduated from Antelope Valley High School (Lancaster) in 1937. Noel also attended Antelope Valley College and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1940. Noel served 21 years in the U.S. Navy attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the field of aircraft maintenance. Following his Navy career, Noel became a firefighter at Edwards AFB and attained the rank of Station Captain.
In 1945, while on leave from the Navy, Noel met Daphne Joan Hodges and it was love at first sight and they were married a few weeks later on August 11, 1945. Their marriage of 70 years was a life-long love affair until Joan passed away in 2016.
Noel was renowned in the family and beyond as someone who could fix anything. If it couldn’t be fixed, he would fabricate a replacement. His skills in this arena were second-to-none. One of his proudest accomplishments was the building of a home for his mother “Janie” (Elizabeth) at Walker Pass in California. Noel loved playing golf (until age 98) at the courses in the Antelope Valley and elsewhere. Another passion of Noel's was playing cards, especially cribbage.
Noel is survived by three children, Ray Dees (Carol) of Lancaster, CA, Mark Dees (Eileen) of La Quinta, CA, and Nancy (Dees) Lucas (Rick) of Grand Junction, CO. Noel was very proud of his 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Noel will be sorely missed by all who knew him. A military service for Noel is planned for March 13 at 2:00PM at the Bakersfield National Cemetery Arvin, CA where he will be laid to rest next to Joan.
