Rodolfo “Rudy” Garcia Valdez June 9, 1949 – October 14, 2022

Rodolfo “Rudy” Garcia Valdez, age 73, passed away unexpectedly on October 14, 2022, at his home in Boron, CA, shortly before he and his wife were to celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary and Vow Renewal on Saturday, October 22, 2022. He was born on June 9, 1949, in Pecos, TX to his parents Enrique, and Maria Valdez.
Rudy grew up in Loving/Carlsbad, NM where he graduated high school then enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. Rudy was a proud U.S. Marine that served in Vietnam and survived to return home. On April 18, 1972, Rudy married his sweetheart, Maria Evangelina Florez Valdez.
Rudy was blessed with 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Vangie; his son, Henry Valdez, and daughter-in-law, Jodi; his daughter, Connie (Valdez) McLaughlin, and son-in-law, Nathan; his daughter, Veronica (Valdez) Espindola, and son-in-law, Andrew. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Gabriel Valdez, Ondreya Newton, Amaya Valdez, Brandon McLaughlin, Cara McLaughlin, and Arianna Espindola; as well as his great-grandchildren, Noelle Newton, and Mila Newton. Rudy is also survived by his beloved sisters, Elisa Campos, Enedina Parraz, Lily Olivarria, Adele Negrete, and Lorina Valdez. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews that he loved.
Rudy was a U.S. Borax/ Rio Tinto Mineral union worker retiree. He was well known in the community of Boron. He was a Little League coach and supporter of school activities as his children and grandchildren had been in several Boron High School sports and academic programs. Rudy was known to give silly nicknames to anyone he met and always smiled and waved or gave a thumbs up or honk his horn at those he would cross paths with.
Rudy Valdez will be laid to rest by Wood Family Funeral Service in Tehachapi, CA. A viewing and Rosary were held on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from 4 pm to 8 pm at Wood Family Funeral Service Chapel. Please join his family for a procession from Wood Family Funeral Service to Bakersfield National Cemetery for a Military Honors Ceremony. The family of Rudy Valdez will have a Celebration of Life at ILWU - Local 30 Union Hall in Boron at about 4 pm on Friday, November 4, 2022.
Wood Family Funeral Service Inc. has been entrusted with his care. For condolences, please visit www.woodmortuary.net.
