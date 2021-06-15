Cleaster Woodyard

Mrs. Cleaster (Cle- Ester) Woodyard was born on February 12, 1934, in Prichard, Alabama to proud parents Phil and Arie Boykin. Cleaster was the fourth of six children. Ceola, Johnny Mae, Archie (Buddy), Bernice and Joyce, all of whom preceded her in death. Cleaster graduated high school at the age 17. She was very bright and taught several classes at her high school. In addition, Cleaster was very athletic, she ran track, played basketball and baseball. She was also one of the school bus drivers. Cleaster attended two years of college.
Cleaster opened her front door at the age 19 and met her future husband, Christopher (Chris) M. Woodyard Sr. Chris said “I did not know Archie had another little sister” and Ester stated “I’m not little, I’m 19 years old”! They courted for several years then Cleaster converted to Catholicism and married Chris on 23rd of June 1956 in Prichard Alabama. While in the Military (Air Force) Chris and Cleaster travele to Lubbock TX, Los Angeles, CA, Montgomery, AL, and settled in California City, CA where they raised their family and lived for over 40 years. Chris and Cleaster were scheduled to celebrate 65 years of marriage this month, June 2021.
Cleaster continued her love of traveling and visited New York, NY; Chicago, IL, Miami, FL; Phoenix, AZ; Reno, NV; Mexico, Alaska, Jamaica, Hawaii, Paris France, London England, Rome Italy; Puerto Rico, Saint Lucia, Saint Thomas, Barbados, Portugal, Spain.
Cleaster worked at home and raised 5 children. She also worked as a store manager, cashier and a bank teller. She also was the first black owner of a retailed store in the Antelope Valley area named CW Outlet. She started various businesses on her own which included Parklane Jewelry.
Cleaster was most happy while helping people, working at the church, feeding people, taking care of her family, playing cards and bingo, watching soaps, jeopardy, and wheel of fortune. She also loved being involved with the Red Hat Club. Cleaster Loved Life and Lived it to the fullest.
Cleaster went to glory in her sleep at peace on Wednesday May 12, 2021. She was proceeded in death by her daughter Celeste M. Woodyard and granddaughter Chantel M. Pee. She leaves to cherish her precious memories and continue her legacy: Husband Christopher M. Woodyard Sr., children Christopher M. Woodyard Jr. (Glee), Crystal M. Pee (Carl), Carl M. Woodyard, Chandra M. Williams (James), Cynthia M. Ervin, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, Lela Felix 1st generation cousin and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
