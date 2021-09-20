Michael Collins Sellard, a resident of California City for 16 years, went to be with the Lord on August 18, 2021. He was born on December 27, 1946 in Eugene, Oregon to Dan Sellard and Winona Robinette Sellard. He has a brother Tim Sellard and sister Linda Miller. Michael married the love of his life, Kathy Moreira, almost 24 years ago. Michael had two children, a son Sean and a daughter Kimberly Odoms. His son Sean passed in 2005 due to cancer. He also had 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Michael was an entrepreneur, a problem solver and inventor. Most of his life he was self-employed. In his early years he was a steam fitter/boiler maker plumber and built new homes and commercial/industrial buildings. He and Kathy brought Wimpy’s Diner to California City, a 1950’s style diner, which had the best “real” milkshakes in town. He designed and built energy efficient homes in Cal City and also the Sports Center in Central Park. He also designed and built the BLM Jawbone Shop building and extension.
The last several years he built Earth Augers that were installed on the back of a trucks for drilling sign-post holes in the desert and along highways. His company was Mojave Industrial Tools.
At 26 yrs. old, Michael accepted Jesus’ free gift of salvation and has followed Him ever since. He was an Evangelist but loved working one on one with people who had needs. He had a big heart and an interesting humor. He will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be held Aug 2, at 2 pm at Cal City First Baptist Church, 8770 Lupine Loop Dr, California City, CA. In lieu of flowers, a donation to My Child Foundation, PO Box 2394, California City, CA 93504 would be appreciated. This organization helps orphans in Mexico, one of Michael’s passions in life.
Commented