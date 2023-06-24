DeAnna was born March 25th, 1959 in Ridgecrest California to Walter and Charlene Umsted of Boron. She is preceded in death by grandparents, aunts and uncles, and her father Walter Umsted. She is survived by her mother Charlene of Boron, her uncle Willie Harris of Boron, her husband Dillard of Boron and their children and grandchildren. Kyle Love, his wife Ariane Davies Love and their children Jaxon, his wife Lena, Ean, and Alexa all of Spanish Fork Utah. Jessica Love Beck, her husband Tyler, and their children Charlotte, Tucker, Lincoln, and Ivan of Arroyo Grande Ca. Her brother Raymond, his wife Tami and his children Carson and Raylene. Her brother Jesse and his wife Kelly. DeAnna went to be with the Lord June 11th ,2023 and will be laid to rest at Joshua Memorial in Lancaster Ca on Tuesday, June 27th. Viewing 11am-1pm, service 1pm 02pm Burial afterwards.
