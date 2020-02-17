McCarthy Welcomes President Trump to Bakersfield


February 17, 2020 | View Online
President Trump will visit Bakersfield, California on Wednesday to speak with our farming community and address the need for water solutions. The President recognizes that water is a critical resource to the Central Valley's and San Joaquin Valley's farmers, agricultural producers, and families, which is why he has consistently worked to improve Californians' water supply access. Yesterday, Congressman McCarthy joined Sunday Morning Futures and previewed the presidential visit. Here’s what he had to say:
"We need the security of our food supply. Making sure that it's grown in America, that it's safe, and secure. We have a real concern in California because we send most of our water out to the ocean [instead of] sending it down to southern California, to our farmlands in the San Joaquin Valley and others. This president has worked greatly using science – not based on politics  but on science, to allow to have more of that water stay with the Californians and America to make sure we're secure in our food supply as we move forward."
 
Background on POTUS's Commitment to California Water:
  • In October of 2018, the Presidential Memorandum on Promoting the Reliable Supply and Delivery of Water in the West, signed by President Donald Trump, prioritized re-consultation of the Coordinated LTO for the CVP and SWP, and directed the Secretary of the Interior to issue a BA by the end of January 2019.
  • In February of 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released a Biological Assessment on the Long Term Coordinated Operation of the Central Valley Project and State Water Project, completing an assessment advocated by Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
    • This is important in updating various regulations governing water supplies in California, including exports from the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta to communities in the Central Valley and southern California. 
       
  • In October of 2019, new Federal Biological Opinions and Proposed Action continued to reflect the President’s commitment to helping California’s communities and farmers succeed.  
