KERN COUNTY, June-July, 2022 -- The Kern County Library is taking children, tweens, teens, and adults on an adventure via the annual countywide Summer Reading Challenge (June - July). By encouraging reading over the Summer through programs like this, together we can help instill a love of recreational reading and curb Summer learning loss in our community. Numerous studies show that youth who read during the Summer often outperform others once back in school.
After two years of offering virtual and hybrid Summer programs, Director of Libraries, Andie Sullivan is excited to welcome the community back into libraries for a fully in-person Summer program. "The Library is a space for families, children, and adults to socialize and share in a love of reading in our community. Stop by, take your kids to our Lunch at the Library program, and sign them up for the Summer Reading Challenge. We're open and want you to have some fun at the Library!"
Kickoff Events Across Kern County
All Summer long, the Kern County Library hosts hundreds of events and programs for all ages at all branch locations, providing opportunities for the community to gain new skills, ideas, and knowledge. All residents are encouraged to join in on this opportunity to cultivate curiosity through books, technology, and a rich variety of programs. This year's theme, Read Beyond the Beaten Path, encourages families to think about the great outdoors and activities that explore camping, hiking, local animals, and more nature-related activities. To get started, join us at kickoff events across Kern County.
Choose Your Reading Challenge
All ages can sign up for the challenge, choosing to read either 10 books or for 10 hours. All participants are encouraged to select books of their choosing - audiobooks, eBooks, magazines, and graphic novels all qualify. Children and teens who complete the challenge are eligible to receive a FREE book from the Friends of the Kern County Library, Inc. to help build an at-home library. Additional incentives, including discounts and coupons from Rubio's Coastal Grill, Black Angus Steakhouse, Aquarium of the Pacific, and much more, are available while supplies last. Visit your local Kern County Library branch to sign up or join the challenge online on Beanstack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.