The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 98.1% with approximately 52 calls for service.
1st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2900 block of Desert Street.
2nd – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, Richfield Avenue
3rd – Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 3300 block of Rosegold Avenue.
5th – Vandalism: Deface Property 3600 block of Mount and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of B Street.
6th – Death: other, 3300 block of Kellie Avenue and Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Windflower Drive.
7th - Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Oakgrove Street, Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Diamond Street and Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
8th - Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Oakgrove Street and Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Oakgrove Street.
11th - Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Glendower Street, Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2100 block of Windbreaker Drive and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 2600 block of Rosamond Blvd.
12th – Missing Person, 3400 block of Granite Court.
13th – Battery on Person, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
14th - Vehicle Theft, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd, Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Person, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd and Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2800 block of C Street.
15th – Assist other Department, 3800 block of Springfield Court and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process, 2700 block of Dixie Street.
16th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 4400 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, 1800 block of Harvell Place.
17th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2700 block of 20th Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon Great Bodily Injury Likely, 1800 block of Jamie Street.
18th – Missing Person, 2500 block of Diamond Street and Marijuana Cultivation, 3100 block of 35th Street.
19th – Vehicle Theft, 3300 block of 15th Street.
20th - Vandalism: $400 or More, 1800 block of Rosamond Blvd, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 1600 block of Rosamond Blvd and SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
21st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street, GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery: other Agency, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd, GTA (Grand Theft Auto) Recovery: other Agency, 3300 block of Roxbury Street and Vehicle Theft, 2300 block of Valley Vista.
22nd – Brandishing a Firearm Replica, 2500 block of Sierra Hwy and Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of Quiet Splendor Court.
23rd – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 4200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
24th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3000 block of Sedona Street.
25th - Marijuana Cultivation, 3100 block of 35th Street.
26th – Vehicle Theft, 3200 block of Glendower Street, Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2400 block of Dixie Street and Missing Person, 3100 block of 35th Street.
28th – Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
30th - Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Matthew Avenue and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 2800 block of 28th Street.
