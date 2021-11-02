CALIFORNIA CITY – Girl Scouts are returning to Cal City with two new troops expected to start up in November.
An informational meeting was held at Central Park Oct. 20 with local recruiter Rita Romero, who is responsible for community engagement for the Antelope Valley and Southern Kern County areas. The meeting served as both a recruitment process for new members and an opportunity for parents and guardians to ask questions.
The Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles received a grant to start more troops in the desert regions to the north, where people have been asking for more activities and clubs for children.
Through the grant, all new girl scouts will have their membership paid for one year and they will get a sash with a starter kit of patches. All registered members are automatically covered with basic activity insurance.
Romero says there are already enough girls signed up to start two troops in Cal City. These local troops would be run by parents, to give more flexibility for setting up meeting dates and activities.
“We’re looking for parents to step up and volunteer as troop leaders, chaperones, helping out in meetings and coming up with lesson plans,” Romero said.
The startups come on the heels of an announcement that girls would be allowed into the Boys’ Cub scouts troop. Romero said she is aware of the option but believes a Girl Scouts troop can provide more opportunities that would be tailored to young girls. The new Cal City troops will be for Daisies (grades TK–1) and Brownies (grades 2–3).
A meeting place is the next order of business for the new troops, Romero says schools and churches are usually welcoming to girl scouts, and the Strata Center at Central Park is also a possible location. When troop leaders are determined, they can set up weekly meeting times and begin preparing plans.
