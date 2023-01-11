he Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s January 10, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 1 AM session:
- Chairman of the Board, Jeff Flores, presented Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner with a resolution honoring his numerous accomplishments while serving as Chairman of the Board in 2022.
- Item No. 8 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed January 2023 as National Eligibility Workers Recognition Month.
- Item No. 9 AM session:
- The Board proclaimed January 2023 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Kern County.
- Item No. 19 AM session:
- The Board approved Animal Services accepting the “California for All Animals” grant from the University of California Davis to increase capacity for spay and neuter services in Kern County through December of 2024.
- Item No. 26 AM session:
- The Board authorized Behavioral Health and Recovery Services to participate in the Housing and Homelessness Incentive Program (HHIP) funding and designate the department as single point of contact.
- HHIP is a California State Program designed to reduce homelessness by delivering a variation of housing services across California communities.
- Kern County was awarded funding to carry out this initiative and utilize this tool to combat homelessness within our region.
- Item No. 27 AM session:
- The Board approved the 2023 Chairman’s Committee Assignments.
- Items No. 34 – 36 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with the Foundation for California Community Colleges for the provision of third-party human resources and payroll services for transitional jobs participants enrolled in the Bitwise Industries Entrepreneurship program and Alpha Works Technologies, LLC dba Bitwise Industries, Inc., for transitional jobs participants through June of 2025, as well as the Kern High School District – Regional Occupation Center Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act occupational job training in arts, automotive, business, nails, medical, and construction trades through June of 2023.
- Item No. 39 AM session:
- The Board approved the Fire Department’s request to use unanticipated revenue from the California Climate Investment Fire Prevention Grant Program to purchase needed equipment to maintain vital fuel breaks around the wildland urban interface communities within the county.
- Items No. 49 – 50 AM session:
- The Board approved agreements with Garden Pathways, Inc. and the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) for the provision of Medi-Cal Health Enrollment Navigator Project services through June of 2023, in benefit to Kern County families.
- Item No. 52 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Library accepting a donation of $12,027.97 from the Friends of the Southwest Library for reading and programming materials.
- Item No. 53 AM session:
- The Board approved the Kern County Library accepting a donation of $79,538 from the Kern County Library Foundation to fund projects, improve resources, and enhance library furnishings.
- Item No. 55 AM session:
- Public Health and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services presented to the Board their latest joint-campaign, “Grounded In Health” designed to assist residents with their mental and physical health in the coming year.
- Learn more and access free resources here.
- Item No. 56 AM session:
- Public Health presented to the Board the Child Death Review Team report for the calendar years of 2017 through 2021.
- View the report here.
- Items No. 5 – 16 PM session:
- The Board held a series of protest hearings of costs incurred for various nuisance abatement work throughout unincorporated Kern County.
- Item No. 22 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $750 to the Kern River Valley Revitalization Inc. to support the annual firework show in the Kern River Valley area.
- Item No. 24 PM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with the California Department of General Services Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Agency, for the Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Preventions Round 3 Grant to assist in combating homelessness within Kern County.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 28 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $250 to Flood Bakersfield Ministries, Inc. to assist with housing for people experiencing homelessness, $1,200 to Kern Alliance for Business for the Recycling Lives Program, and $500 to the Shafter High School Booster Club to sponsor the Shafter High School Football team.
- Item No. 29 PM session:
- The Board voted to award a bid regarding Contract No. 1966.8120.22 with Elite Constructors, Inc. for the construction of a Supportive Services Facility, known as “Tiney Oaks,” in Oildale, with an amendment subject to approval of County Counsel.
- This project is designed to bring needed services to an area of Kern County that disproportionately experiences the negative impacts of homelessness.
- Watch today’s entire presentation here.
- Item No. 34 PM session:
- The Board approved a historic investment in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Detentions Deputy salaries – increasing their pay annually by 22-percent.
- This salary adjustment will further incentivize potential job seekers to begin a career in law enforcement at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, as our Board fulfills one of its top priorities – which is to remain competitive in this field so we can provide the highest-quality service to our residents.
- Detentions Deputies will now be paid $5,479 – $6,548 monthly.
- Additionally, today’s amendment restructures the existing recruitment and retention bonus of $15,000. Now, the full amount of this bonus will be paid to Detentions Deputies after a new employee begins their service. In return, new employees are expected to serve a five-year term with the Sheriff’s Office or as a sworn peace officer with the County.
- Today’s action is yet another step in ensuring our Sheriff’s Office is among the finest law enforcement operations in the nation.
- To apply, please visit the Kern County Sheriff’s Office new recruitment website – kcsojobs.org.
- Additionally, Kern County will be holding a Detentions Deputy recruitment event on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Kern County Detentions Officer Association at 3701 Pegasus Dr., #103, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for January 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
