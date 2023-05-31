 Calif City-On Monday 29,2023 at 11:00 pm a gathering to remember our fallen soldiers were held today. Where California city residents came together for this special day and Salute to the American flag on a day where so many had sacrificed for this country. A few veterans put down a different color of rose that has a special meaning for our fallen soldiers.

