Calif City-On Monday 29,2023 at 11:00 pm a gathering to remember our fallen soldiers were held today. Where California city residents came together for this special day and Salute to the American flag on a day where so many had sacrificed for this country. A few veterans put down a different color of rose that has a special meaning for our fallen soldiers.
Memorial Day May 29 2023 California City
Kayla 9716
