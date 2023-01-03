SACRAMENTO – Mega Millions is off to a rocking start for 2023, hitting an estimated $785 million jackpot for tonight after no one won the jackpot Friday.
This jackpot has been growing since mid-October after two tickets split a $502 million jackpot. Those tickets were sold in San Jose and Fort Myers, Florida. Tonight’s draw will be the 23rd in this jackpot sequence.
Here are some fast facts for tonight’s draw:
- The lump sum amount for anyone who wins the top prize tonight is an estimated $395 million.
- Public education in California is winning big from this jackpot run since mid-October. The California Lottery has raised an estimated $59.8 million for public schools from this draw sequence alone.
- More than 69 million Mega Millions tickets have been sold in California since the sequence began. More than 2.9 million of those tickets have been winners at various prize levels worth a combined $16.7 Million.
- If no one hits the jackpot tonight, it’ll roll to an estimated $940 million for Friday night’s draw.
The California Lottery’s 23,000+ retail partners are winning also, earning an estimated $8.2 million in bonuses and commissions just for selling Mega Millions tickets in this sequence. People can use an interactive map on the Lottery’s website here to find spots where Lottery tickets are sold. The only safe and secure way to play Mega Millions, or any other California Lottery game, is for players to buy tickets in person; online ticket sales are unauthorized and unregulated in California.
Mega Millions draws take place Tuesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. PT. Players have to buy tickets before 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw in order to be included. Any tickets purchased after 7:45 p.m. would be eligible for the following draw. Players can find all the details about Mega Millions, including odds of winning at any prize level, on the California Lottery website. While winning numbers are available within minutes, news of any winners – including whether California sold any winning tickets – can take several hours to post while final results are certified at the national level.
The California Lottery media team is available for interviews on camera, on the phone, or via video conference. For updates on any potential jackpot winners tonight in California, media should follow the Lottery on Twitter at @calotterypress.
###
The California Lottery’s mission is to provide supplemental funding to California public schools, including kindergarten and grades 1-12, community colleges, the California State University, the University of California, and other California public educational entities. The funds the Lottery transferred to public education totaled more than $1.88 billion for fiscal year 2020-21, which amounted to a modest percentage of education’s overall budget. However, this funding is largely discretionary, meaning schools can use this for important, yet unfunded instructional programs they would otherwise not afford. During the same period, the Lottery generated almost $8.4 billion in sales, more than 95% of which went back to the community in the form of prize payments, retailer commissions and bonuses, and contributions to education. As the jackpots continue to grow, the California Lottery would also like to remind players to play responsibly and within their budgets. If you feel you have a gambling problem or know someone who does, you can get free confidential help by calling the California Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.