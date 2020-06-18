The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
45-year old Estrella T. Lopez was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 2nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
56-year old Jon Edward Dubroc was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on May 3rd on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
54-year old Lloyd Anderwin Conolly was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on May 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
32-year old Emily Carter was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 5th on Suspicion of Pass Fictitious Bill, Note or Check – Forgery Punishable by Imprisonment.
39-year old Derwin Day was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on May 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
35-year old Juan Moreno Salas was arrested on May 7th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Vandalism: $5,000-$50,000.
61-year old Donald Norwood was arrested on May 7th on Suspicion of Criminal Contempt/Disobedience of Protective Order.
31-year old Melinda Dinesen was arrested on May 7th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
34-year old John William Holmes was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on May 11th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
31-year old William V. Hickman Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
48-year old Alvis Taylor was arrested on May 13th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel, Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer.
50-year old Kaline Brennan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 14th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent; she was arrested again on May 25th on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
46-year old Dewayne Pryor was arrested on May 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Drive While License Suspended and Shoplifting.
30-year old Gurinder Mann was arrested on May 18th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison.
44-year old Terrell Carter was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside County Southwest – DC Sheriff) on May 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
23-year old Julio C. Duenas was arrested by Mojave VHP on May 19th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC .08.
45-year old Cesar G. Valenzuela was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 20th on Suspicion of Any Person convicted of certain Misdemeanor Sections in Possession of Firearm within 10 years of said conviction.
32-year old Norman Phillip Austin was arrested on May 21st on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse, Robbery and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
42-year old Leticia Hope Ramos was arrested on May 22nd on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
35-year old Paul Perez was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
27-year old Korey Iannaflo was arrested on May 24th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Burglary: Other and Identity Theft.
34-year old Veronica Ochoa Fajardo was arrested on May 26th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Intoxicated in Public.
70-year old Frank Soto was arrested on May 27th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
28-year old Omar Camarena was arrested on May 27th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm, Starting or Backing when Unsafe, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Carrying a Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place.
50-year old Martin Villalobos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 28th on Suspicion of Transport/Sell Narcotic Controlled Substance.
50-year old Richard Willerford was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on May 28th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
