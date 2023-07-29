The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
22-year-old Aron J. Byron Jr. was arrested on June 1st on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle and Take Emergency Vehicle while on a Call.
39-year-old Anthony Sauro was arrested on June 5th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
32-year-old Shawn Vogel was arrested on June 5th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
33-year-old Geoffrey Beebe was arrested in Los Angeles County (Burbank Police) on June 8th on Suspicion of Tamper w/Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance, Violation Parole: Felony and Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
35-year-old Alexandra Melena was arrested on June 9th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
71-year-old Leigh Crumpton was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order.
44-year-old Carmela Dames was arrested on June 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale.
34-year-old Nick Engras was arrested on June 17th on Suspicion of Shoplifting, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
39-year-old John Jones was arrested in San Luis Obispo County (San Luis Obispo County Sheriff) on June 24th on Suspicion of Robbery, Possession of Controlled Substance, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Bench Warrant: Failure to Appear on Misdemeanor Charge and Violation of Probation.
60-year old Marina L. Aday was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner and Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
22-year old Joshua Mejia was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 27th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
59-year old William Sharp was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 24th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of any Alcoholic Beverage and Drug, Assault and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
