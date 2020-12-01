MOJAVE — Virgin Orbit announced its launch window for a second demonstration from Mojave Air and Space Port, set between Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.
In its update, Virgin Orbit stated that the launch window for its air-dropped LauncherOne rocket will be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
“After our first Launch Demo earlier this year, we set a goal to return to flight before the end of 2020, and we’re proud that we remain on target,” Virgin Orbit said in its announcement.
Virgin attempted the launch of its in May, but failed to make orbit due to a rocket failure. The satellite was launched from a modified Boeing 747 named "Cosmic Girl." Virgin had traced the problem to a faulty propellant line feed.
LauncherOne is designed to deliver small satellite payloads into orbit. The program is partnered with NASA's Venture Class Launch Services (VCLS) and Launch Service Program.
"Our team is fired up to build on those steps and to demonstrate the rest of the rocket system, including our upper stage," Virgin said in its news release. "Again, we’re poised to collect terabytes of data from LauncherOne as it flies, further enhancing our knowledge and proving out our system’s capabilities."
According to Virgin Orbit, its partnership with NASA continues to pay off. It noted VCLS's mission to develop new commercial launch capabilities has given the Long Beach-based company "the opportunity to learn about their journey while bringing them some of Virgin’s unmatched heritage of customer service, and enabling us both to build upon and enhance future missions."
"Being first in line — and what’s more, flying on a demonstration flight — always carries with it a special relationship. It’s been a true honor working with NASA on this mission as we opened the doors to our new payload processing facility, received and processed our first customer spacecraft, verified our integration processes, and more," Virgin stated. "Having a customer like NASA on board as we realize our vision of creating a new game-changing capability for spacelaunch has been inspiring for the whole Virgin Orbit team."
The Dec. 19-20 launch will include 10 payloads developed by different university labs to further NASA's goal of exploration, demo emerging technologies and conduct research.
The first launch demo in May was years in the making. The LauncherOne program was announced in July 2012 by Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson at the Farnborough Air Show. The original goal was to use WhiteKnightTwo, the plane built to launch the SpaceShipTwo vehicle, as a platform, but it obtained "Cosmic Girl" in 2015 to help increase the payload capacity.
Virgin Galactic spun off the LauncherOne program in 2017, rebranding it Virgin Orbit, which then built up commercial and government customers.
The second launch comes seven months later, incorporating modifications and testing from the results of its investigation of the May failure.
"Our team has performed a battery of critical tests to give us the best chance possible for success," Virgin stated. "Throughout these activities, we’ve seen the benefits from all of the learning and operational refinements that came from moving through Launch Demo 1."
The flight crew took "Cosmic Girl" out for a final test spin before it mated the LauncherOne rocket, in part to provide practice for pilots and engineers and to obtain simulated rocket data between the the plane and mission control.
"Like any other rocket, the last piece of the puzzle before we fly is wet dress rehearsals, which essentially combines all of the operations from the dry run with propellant loading," Virgin stated. "If those go well, we’ll be ready to fly out and light this candle."
