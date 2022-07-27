KERN COUNTY, CA.- July 1, 2022 - Books in Motion®: DANCE + LITERACY, an award-nominated summer reading program
that uses dance to promote literacy by focusing on Common Core Standards for Reading Literature officially kicks off this
summer with 26 performances at Kern County libraries. After two years of being presented digitally due to the pandemic, the
Kern Dance Alliance, Kern County Library, and Kern Literacy Council are proud to relaunch Books in Motion: DANCE +
LITERACY in person with the goal of reducing summer slump by encouraging reading and promoting healthy living through
movement and dance.
Families are invited to visit a Kern County library branch between July 7 - August 12 to watch dance performances based upon
well-known children’s books. Featuring books like “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev, children will experience the magic of
a book brought to life through an artistic performance. To further enhance learning, children will also learn a short dance that
coincides with the book’s theme and create a craft to promote role playing. To encourage reading at home, children will be
offered a FREE book at the completion of the program.
The 6th annual Books in Motion program is made possible through the creative vision of Kern County dance artists. Eight
contracted Kern County dance organizations have been working since the spring to bring books to life through delightful
performances and skilled choreography. The Bakersfield City Ballet, McLaughlin Dance Collective, Spotlight Dance Academy,
Spotlight Academy of the Arts, Aloha Entertainment, DAT Krew, DanceNation, and Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag
Revels will all be featured this summer via 26 performances at 15 library locations.
Books in Motion is geared for children in the early literacy stages (K-3rd grade) and is designed to tap into their imagination and
encourage them to read. For some, reading is a concept that is too foreign to understand due to age and brain development.
Books in Motion will bypass this intangible feeling by allowing children to see the magic of a book laid out with real characters
coming to life. Children do not have to read the words - they can read the dancers' movements to understand the story. By
tapping into curiosity, children are motivated to explore literacy, which leads them back to the written words that brought the book
to life. Books in Motion has reached over 6000 children and has given away nearly 3000 free books since 2017.
Books in Motion is made possible by generous support from the Robert Grimm Family Foundation, Chevron, Alfred and Virginia
Harrell Foundation, Kern Family Health Care, Adventist Health, and 23ABC.
UPCOMING HIGH DESERT BOOKS IN MOTION PERFORMANCES: For a complete list of all 25 performance through August
12 visit www.kerndance.org/BIM
August 1 @ 3:00 pm, Mojave Branch, “Peter and the Wolf” - Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels
August 2 @ 3:00 pm, Rosamond Branch, “Peter and the Wolf” – Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels
August 2 @ 4:30 pm, Tehachapi Branch, “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” - Bakersfield City Ballet
August 3, @ 3:00 pm, California City Branch, “Peter and the Wolf” – Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels
August 4 @ 3:00 pm, Ridgecrest Branch, “Peter and the Wolf” – Heather Benes and the East Kern Ragtag Revels
FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.kerndance.org/BIM / Email info@kerndance.org
