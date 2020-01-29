McCarthy Announces February Staff Mobile Offices
Congressman Kevin McCarthy has announced February staff mobile offices in communities across the 23rd Congressional District.
A staff member from McCarthy’s office hosts each mobile office held throughout California’s 23rd Congressional District. This time provides an opportunity for constituents in the local community to conveniently visit and share concerns on important issues, current events, and discuss casework matters regarding problems with federal government agencies. McCarthy’s field representatives will meet with constituents at each location.
When: Thursday, February 6, 2019; 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Where: Mountain Communities Family Resources Center, 3015 Mount Pinos Way, Frazier Park, CA 93225
What: Pine Mountain Club Mobile Office
When: Thursday, February 6, 2019; 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Where: Pine Mountain Club Property Owners Association Club House, Pool Pavilion, 2524 Beechwood Way, Pine Mountain Club, CA 93222
What: Ridgecrest Mobile Office
When: Tuesday, February 11, 2020; 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Where: Ridgecrest City Hall, City Clerk’s Office; 100 W. California Avenue, Second Floor, Ridgecrest, CA 93555
What: Taft Mobile Office
When: Wednesday, February 12, 2020; 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Where: Taft Chamber of Commerce; 400 Kern Street, Taft, CA 93268
What: Rosamond Mobile Office
When: Wednesday, February 12, 2020; 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: Rosamond Community Services District 3179 35th Street West, Rosamond, CA 93560
What: Lancaster Mobile Office
When: Wednesday, February 12, 2020; 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Lancaster Chamber of Commerce, 554 W. Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster, CA 93534
What: Lake Isabella Mobile Office
When: Thursday, February 13, 2020; 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Kern Admin. Building Conference Room, 7050 Lake Isabella Boulevard, Lake Isabella, CA 93240
What: Kernville Mobile Office
When: Thursday, February 13, 2020; 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Where: Kern River Ranger District, 11380 Kernville Road, Kernville, CA 93238
What: Tehachapi Mobile Office
When: Tuesday, February 18, 2020; 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, 209 E. Tehachapi Boulevard, Tehachapi, CA 93561
What: Porterville Mobile Office
When: Thursday, February 27, 2020; 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Where: Porterville Chamber of Commerce, 93 N. Main Street, Porterville, CA 93257
For more information, please contact McCarthy’s district office at (661) 327-3611.
