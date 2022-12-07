ROSAMOND – A Kern County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering and a suspect has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting; the incident occurred in the Sierra Vista Mobile Home Park located in the 1800 block of Locust Street at approximately 3am on Dec. 2nd.
According to a Kern County Sheriff’s Department press release and news conference, at approximately 3am on Dec. 2nd, 2 sheriff’s deputies responded to several calls for someone trying to break into vehicles and car alarms going off. When deputies arrived, they saw someone who matched the description of the suspicious person and attempted to make contact with them; the subject ran from the scene and deputies were able to locate the subject in an alley and according to deputies, that’s when the shooting began; one of the deputies who was identified as Deputy Michael Valdez was struck in the forehead during the gunfire. The suspect managed to shoot off around 4 or 5 more shots while the deputy (Valdez) returned to his vehicle and re-armed himself with a shotgun; both deputies had a pretty good idea where the suspect went and called for backup to set up a perimeter around the area. The S.W.A.T. team from Bakersfield responded to the scene then called into the residence and demand that the suspect later identified as 19-year-old Edgar Rojas come out; he did and turned himself in, deputies also located the firearm that was used. Deputy Valdez was transported to a nearby hospital where he was treated and released. Sheriff Youngblood said during the news conference that Deputy Valdez got out of field training just five weeks ago. Rojas was arrested and is being booked on several charges, including Attempted Murder, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Assault w/Firearm on Peace Officer and others at the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield. Rojas made his first court appearance on Dec. 6th in Bakersfield.
The Mojave Desert News extends its deepest gratitude to the 2 deputies that responded to the call and we also want to wish Deputy Michael Valdez a very speedy recovery from his injury.
