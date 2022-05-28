The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
33-year old Michael Mancilla was arrested in Los Angeles County (Newhall CHP) on April 2nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > 08.
24-year old Eric Castro was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 2nd on Suspicion of Interference with Business Customers.
22-year old Carlos Hernandez was arrested on April 7th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant.
30-year old Nathaniel Suber was arrested on April 9th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely Produce Great Bodily Injury and Burglary.
30-year old Esteban Briseno was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 9th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended and Reckless Driving: Public Street.
56-year old Harutyun Arthur Vartanyan was arrested in Los Angeles County (Altadena CHP) on April 6th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
38-year old Joshua Coleman was arrested in Monterey County (Monterey CHP) on April 14th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive while License Suspended for Drunk Driving.
34-year old Nathan Hoobler was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on April 14th on Suspicion of Drive while Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
18-year old Edgar Rojas was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on April 18th on Suspicion of Assault w/Firearm on Person.
28-year old Jose A. Yniguez was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on April 19th on Suspicion of Refusal or Failure to Provide Specimens.
30-year old Yesenia Soliz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on April 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs. DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and 3rd DUI Conviction within 10 Years.
34-year old Gustavo Valdez was arrested in Los Angeles Count (West Los Angeles CHP) on April 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
53-year old Yehuda Daniel Goldman was arrested on April 25th on Suspicion of File False for Forged Instrument, False Report of a Crime and Forgery.
24-year old Natasha Marie Gangstee was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on April 25th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
37-year old Larry W. Russell Jr. was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 26th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
